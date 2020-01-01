NEWS Scarlett Johansson's fiance wants SNL co-star to object at his wedding Newsdesk Share with :





Colin Jost wants his Saturday Night Live sidekick Michael Che to object at his wedding to Scarlett Johansson.



The comedian, who hosts SNL's popular Weekend Update segment with Che, has admitted he'd love his co-star to jokingly interrupt the ceremony and try to stop the nuptials.



"I want him to do an objection at the wedding," Colin told Ellen DeGeneres. "You know, a lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilise that moment to object. I think he (Che) could do a really great objection."



He also told the talk show host he's nervous about becoming his Scarlett's husband, because his married friends don't seem to be happy.



"I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, they were like, 'Oh my God, you got to do it... What could go wrong?'" he explained. "Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it... you have your whole life ahead of you', and, 'Don't have kids. They're the worst'."



This will be Jost's first marriage and Johansson's third - she was previously wed to Ryan Reynolds and advertising executive Romain Dauriac, the father of her six-year-old daughter Rose.



The funnyman popped the question to the Black Widow star in May 2019 after two years of dating.