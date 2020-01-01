Denis Villeneuve forget he rejected Timothee Chalamet for Prisoners on first Dune meeting

Director Denis Villeneuve forgot Timothee Chalamet had unsuccessfully auditioned for his 2013 movie Prisoners when they had a meeting about Dune.

When the Arrival filmmaker signed on to make a new adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic, the Call Me By Your Name actor was his "first and only choice" to play the lead character Paul Atreides so they had a meeting to discuss the project.

According to GQ, when they met, "Villeneuve told Timothée how happy he was to finally meet the young actor. And Timothée had to remind him that they'd met before, when Timothée read for Villeneuve's Prisoners."

"He did a great audition, but he didn't physically fit the part. He was probably swearing at me because I didn't take him," the director explained to the publication.

The Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker only had "one name on the page" as possibilities for Paul as he felt the 24-year-old shared a lot of qualities with the lead character.

"I felt there was one being on this planet right now that would be able to portray Paul Atreides," he gushed. "I mean, Timothée is Paul Atreides for me. It was a big relief that he agreed, because I had no plan b."

He recalled how the Oscar nominee became close with his older co-stars Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac.

"I just felt it was like a kid being with older brothers," he shared. "He was younger, he was the little one on set, and everybody loved him. There's a scene in the movie where Timothée runs into the arms of Jason Momoa, and Jason grabs him like a puppy and lifts him into the air like he was a feather. And that's real! They really loved each other. It was very beautiful to see this young man being influenced by these people he admires."

Dune is scheduled to be released in October 2021.