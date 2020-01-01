Teresa Palmer shares 'first and last bump picture' while addressing 2015 miscarriage

Teresa Palmer marked International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day by opening up about her devastating 2015 miscarriage.

The 34-year-old actress shares three children with actor/director husband Mark Webber - sons Bodhi Rain and Forest Sage, and daughter Poet Lake - and on Thursday, she shared a heartbreaking post reflecting on the couple's loss.

"This was my first and last 'bump' picture when I was pregnant with my second baby in 2015," she wrote. "The following day we found out that this baby would never grow to be the little person I had dreamed them up to be.

"Today is International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day," added the Hacksaw Ridge star. "To all those lost babies and the ones mourning them, I am thinking of you.?"

The star spoke about the miscarriage in 2018 as she shared a bittersweet photo to Instagram that was taken just moments before she learned she was losing her baby.

"August 13, 2015. Seven weeks pregnant and waiting for the doctor to come in to see the heartbeat of our second baby," read the caption of her holding Bodhi with Mark as they awaited the results of an ultrasound.

"A few minutes later she walked in, we were giddy with excitement, but we never got to see our baby's heartbeat, instead we heard the words, 'I'm so sorry this baby doesn't look viable'," she recalled of the molar pregnancy - which occurs when the cells that normally form the placenta develop into normal cells which can be potentially cancerous.

"It was the most terrifying, traumatic and grief-filled experience we've ever been through," Palmer recalled. "It still haunts us."