NEWS Lily James: 'This isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal'





Lily James declined the opportunity to address the Dominic West kissing scandal during a recent press interview.



The pair, who recently worked together on an adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love, hit headlines earlier this week when pictures showing them getting cosy in Rome, Italy, were published by the MailOnline.



Dominic swiftly responded by flying home, putting on a united front with his wife Catherine FitzGerald for the press, and handing out a statement, but Lily has remained silent.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new movie Rebecca, Lily was asked if she wanted to address the narrative that’s been painted of her in the headlines, and she politely responded, "This isn't the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking."



In the pictures, Dominic, 51, and Lily, 31, could be seen sharing an electric scooter, while he places his hands around her waist and, in other snaps, he appears to kiss her neck and tenderly touch her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.



The day after the images were published, The Affair actor and his wife, with whom he shares four children, shared a kiss in front of awaiting photographers and said, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together".



They also handed out a note bearing the same message and their signatures.



However, The Wire star was not wearing his wedding ring and Catherine kept her left hand in her jeans pocket, and Dominic refused to discuss what happened in Italy.



Dominic and Catherine have been married since 2010. Lily was previously in a long-term relationship with Matt Smith and was recently linked to Chris Evans.