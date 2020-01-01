NEWS G-Eazy was blown away by Ashley Benson's singing voice Newsdesk Share with :





G-Eazy was so stunned when his girlfriend Ashley Benson showed off her singing voice in the studio that the pair have been working on more new music together.



The Pretty Little Liars star has been dating the rapper during the coronavirus pandemic, following her split from model Cara Delevingne earlier this year, and their relationship is going from strength to strength.



Ashley featured on one of the tracks on Everything's Strange Here, the hitmaker's recent album, and G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, was blown away by her singing talent.



"She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's a special one. Obviously, she's a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that's very innate to her given that's not her first job or what she's known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."



While he confessed to writing 350 songs for his forthcoming sixth album, These Things Happen Too, the rapper isn't sure that one of the tracks he wrote and recorded with Ashley will make it onto the project.



"They sound like, what they sound like," he teased. "And they're in my studio and, you know, maybe one day they'll see the light of day, we'll see."



The record, he explained, explores painful topics, like toxic relationships and substance abuse, but the Him & I star insisted he's not "trying to make it too autobiographical" because there are certain parts of his personal life that he wants to keep private.