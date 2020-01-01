NEWS Mena Suvari expecting first child at 41 Newsdesk Share with :





Mena Suvari is pregnant.



The 41-year-old American Beauty star is expecting her first child with husband Michael Hope, revealing the couple's son is due in the spring.



Sharing the baby news with People on Friday, Suvari said: "It's all I ever wanted for years! It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me. It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out. I was like, 'I can't believe it!'"



Suvari explained she and her husband of two years have been trying to conceive for some time.



"I was recording my temperature every morning and peeing on these ovulation sticks," she added, commenting: "You expect that it'll happen and it didn't. I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out. I'm 41 and there's this air of like, 'I've got one foot in the grave and good luck'."



She went on: "I was like, 'I can't do this anymore. I'm so tired of stressing over this'. I was trying to feel like if it's meant, it's meant. I was being really open, like the Aquarian that I am."



She found out she was pregnant when she returned to work after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted.



"At first I thought I was having jet lag because I'm really sensitive," Suvari recalled, "By the end of July, I had a couple of other symptoms and I decided to take a test and there it was. It was a huge surprise, an absolute miracle!"

Noting: "It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating," Suvari reflected: "I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens."



Suvari met Hope, her third husband, on the set of 2016 TV movie I'll Be Home For Christmas. She was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann and concert promoter Simone Sestito.