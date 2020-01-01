NEWS Tracee Ellis Ross: 'Being single is wonderful' Newsdesk Share with :





Tracee Ellis Ross is happily single as she has a "productive relationship with loneliness".



The High Note star isn't currently dating and has been spending much of the Covid-19 lockdown by herself - but she insisted she's more than happy with her current set-up.



“I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship," she told Shape magazine.



"But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude — I really enjoy my company.”



The actress, who was briefly connected to Black-ish creator Kenya Barris last year, explained: “One of the things that’s been lovely to discover is how I care for myself and how I actively love myself. And I believe that love is an action: You get back what you put in.”



The 47-year-old added: “I used to spend so much time trying to be perfect, to get it perfect. But that’s not realistic. Bad feelings come up.”