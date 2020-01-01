NEWS Emily Blunt got Irish accent tips from Wild Mountain Thyme co-star Jamie Dornan Newsdesk Share with :





Emily Blunt perfected an Irish accent for her new movie Wild Mountain Thyme with the help of co-star Jamie Dornan.



Jamie and Emily star together in the new big-screen adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's play Outside Mullingar, which is set in the Midlands region of Ireland.



Although the Fifty Shades of Grey star hails from Northern Ireland, and so had to adapt his accent, the Mary Poppins Returns actress revealed she ran her vocal performance by him to check she'd got it right.



"I'll admit, I'm sure I had a tougher time with it than he did initially, but he's not usually one to give people tips, he's the most unpresumptuous person ever," Emily told People magazine in a joint interview.



"But he assured me that I sounded Irish and I'm going to believe him. So if he's wrong, I'm going to blame him for any backlash on my accent," she joked.



Praising his co-star's efforts, Jamie added: "Admittedly, a lot easier for me. I'm actually from about 120 miles from where the movie is set, and Emily, there's an ocean between her and where the movie is set. Or the Irish Sea, certainly. So, it was definitely easier for me, but she's amazing."



Echoing her colleague's praise, Emily gushed: "I was so thrilled to work with him. And we were both just so taken with this script and I remember talking about it, like why we were both so bewitched by it. It's the most beautiful, eccentric, strange poem of a film."



Wild Mountain Thyme will be released in December.