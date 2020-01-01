NEWS Sacha Baron Cohen feared for his life while filming Borat sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Sacha Baron Cohen feared he would be killed at a far-right political rally while filming a scene for his forthcoming Borat sequel.



It was announced last month that the British actor and comedian had filmed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the follow-up to his 2006 hit comedy, in secret during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will be heading to Amazon Prime Video later this month.



In an op-ed for Time magazine, Baron Cohen discussed the difficulties he faced while trying to shoot a scene at a gun rights rally in Washington state, as he reportedly performed a provocative song about coronavirus, Hillary Clinton, and the "fake news media" while dressed as a right-wing singer.



And when he was removed from the stage, Baron Cohen realised he had irked some members of the crowd, which put his life in danger.



"When organisers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists," he wrote, noting that he was also wearing added protection as he feared for his safety.



"Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle manoeuvred free," Baron Cohen shared.



"I was fortunate to make it out in one piece. The next few weeks will determine whether America will be so lucky," he noted, referencing the upcoming U.S. election on 3 November.



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October.