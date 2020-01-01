NEWS Natalie Portman's children have yet to see her in Star Wars Newsdesk Share with :





The actress made her debut as teenage queen Padme Amidala in 1999's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the first of George Lucas' blockbuster prequels.



Portman has revealed she's not shown her children - nine-year-old son Aleph and three-year-old daughter Amalia - the sci-fi films because she fears it will be too strange for them.



“I haven’t shown my kids the movies yet,” she told Fatherly. "I think it’s so weird for them to think of me as anything other than their mom.”



The Oscar winner noted that her eldest child Aleph has seen the recent sequels, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, and John Boyega, and confessed she's looking forward to showing her kids her involvement in the Star Wars universe in the future.



"They’ve seen the recent Star Wars movies that I am not in – my son has, my daughter, is too young. It feels really lucky to be part of something that’s every child’s imaginary world. It’s very exciting to be able to impress my kids a little bit," she shared.



After appearing in The Phantom Menace, the actress went on to star in Attack of the Clones in 2002, and three years later, her character died while giving birth to her and Anakin Skywalker's children, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, in the finale of the prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith.