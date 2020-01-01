NEWS Former Home Improvement star arrested after domestic dispute Newsdesk Share with :





Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested on charges of choking his girlfriend during a fight.



The 39-year-old, who played teenager Brad Taylor on Tim Allen's hit comedy series, was arrested in Oregon on Friday after his girlfriend claimed he squeezed her throat during an argument, according to TMZ.



Police officers were called to the couple's apartment in Eugene following a report from a neighbour of a “physical dispute", and when they arrived the 27-year-old woman was hiding out at a friend's home nearby.



They arrested Bryan outside his apartment and he has been charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.



The actor allegedly “assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and (took) the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911,” police told media outlets.



Bryan shot to fame as the eldest son of Tim 'The Tool Man' Taylor on the long-running U.S. sitcom, which aired from 1991-1999. He has since appeared in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and also works as a producer.



A rep for Bryan has yet to comment on the arrest.