Lily James pulls out of TV news chat amid Dominic West drama





Lily James has cancelled an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Today amid all the drama surrounding her rumoured relationship with married co-star Dominic West.



The actress had been billed to appear on the programme on Monday to discuss her new Netflix drama Rebecca, alongside co-star Armie Hammer but according to Page Six, both have cancelled their interview.



James hit the headlines earlier this month when she was spotted with West, who plays her father in a new BBC drama, during a two-day trip to Rome, where they reportedly shared a suite at the Hotel De La Ville. They were also spotted kissing at the Leonardo da Vinci airport on their way back to the U.K.



As soon as the photos were published in The Sun, West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, staged a joint press conference to insist their marriage was solid.



They handed reporters and photographers a note which read: "Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together."



Representatives for James have not commented on the cancellation of her TV appearance. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote Rebecca, James was asked if she wanted to address the narrative that’s been painted of her in the headlines. She politely responded: "This isn't the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking."