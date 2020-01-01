NEWS Eva Mendes' acting 'ambition' is returning as kids get older Newsdesk Share with :





Eva Mendes has teased a potential return to acting.



The 46-year-old Hitch star has taken a break from the public eye to raise her two daughters with partner Ryan Gosling, but while promoting an upcoming event for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, she told Australia's Sydney Morning Herald she's thinking about getting back to work.



"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn't go away, it just shifted onto the children," she said.



"I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them - and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realise how fortunate I am that it's even a choice," she went on.



Explaining: "I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies," the Girl in Progress star added: "but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."



Eva and Ryan are parents to Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four and, discussing their experience amid the pandemic, Eva admitted the couple sometimes feels like "we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests".



"We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them," laughed the actress.



"And by the time they go to sleep, we're left to just clean up and talk about how they've treated us that day!" she detailed.



"When we feel like we're just 'in it', like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we're all together and we're all safe right now," Eva concluded.