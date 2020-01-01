George Clooney wanted to star with Paul Newman in The Notebook

George Clooney has revealed that he and Paul Newman almost co-starred in iconic 2004 romance film, the Notebook.

During a virtual screen talk at the 64th BFI London Film Festival, later reported by Deadline, Clooney mentioned that he would have loved to have taken the role of Noah Calhoun in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, with Newman playing the aged version of the character.

"We were going to do The Notebook together," Clooney recollected.

"Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, 'This is it! It's going to be great'," he went on.

However, the dream went awry when the pair conceded they looked nothing alike, with Clooney confessing that Newman's talent intimidated him.

"(But) he’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen. We met up (again) and I said, 'I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane'," Clooney shared.

"We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, (but) it ended up being not the right thing for us to do," he explained.

The roles were eventually taken up by Ryan Gosling and James Garner.

Newman passed away in 2008, but he and Clooney enjoyed a friendship in his final years.

“We had a very funny relationship, late in life for him," Clooney mused over the late Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid actor.

"I directed a movie that just completely bombed called Leatherheads. (Newman) was still racing at the time, and raced a car, and crashed it,” Clooney recalled.

He added: “So, (Newman) took a photo of Leatherheads and superimposed it on the crashed car, and said, ‘I was driving your car in the race'.”