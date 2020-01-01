Dexter reboot to make original ending 'right'

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips insists the Showtime reboot of the beloved TV series won't "undo" its original ending, but will make things "right".

Bosses at the cable network have ordered a 10-episode run, which will reunite the show's star, Michael C. Hall and writer/producer Clyde, with the new episodes due to air next year.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, he reveals the new show will "basically start from scratch," explaining: “We want this to not be Dexter season nine.

"Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage," he adds. "In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

In the original series finale, which aired in September 2013, Hall's murderous Dexter Morgan was living under a new identity in Oregon after faking his own death, leaving legions of fans dissatisfied that he was never brought to justice.

While Clyde believes Michael was "not completely satisfied with" the finale, he insists revising the conclusion is "not why we’re doing" the reboot.

"We’re doing this because there is such a hunger for Dexter out there," he says. “We’re not undoing anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’

"What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years."