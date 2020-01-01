Filming shut down on Idris Elba's western after positive Covid-19 case

Production has shut down once again on Idris Elba's western The Harder They Fall after a cast member tested positive for Covid-19.

Back in March, filming was halted on the Netflix movie when leading man Idris revealed he had contracted coronavirus despite not showing any symptoms, and was forced to self-isolate with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

He subsequently recovered, and production resumed last month, but was shut down on Thursday when an actor tested positive for Covid, according to Deadline.

None of the main cast, which also includes Oscar winner Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo, had the virus, and it's unclear when production on the flick will resume.

The Harder They Fall, directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin, follows an outlaw who forms a posse to hunt down the man who killed his parents.

The movie isn't the only major production which has been forced to shut down in recent weeks due to a positive test; The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion are among the blockbusters forced to halt filming since the coronavirus restrictions were lifted and movie projects were able to start up again.

Robert Pattinson, who is playing the crime-fighting superhero in Matt Reeves' flick, was reportedly the cast member who had tested positive, and was forced to quarantine for two weeks.