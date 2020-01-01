Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round crowned winner at London Film Festival

Thomas Vinterberg's new drama Another Round won the Audience Best Film Award at the 64th BFI London Film Festival.

The Danish-Swedish film, which stars Mads Mikkelsen as Martin, tells the story of four friends, all high school teachers, who test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.

Accepting the prestigious prize, Vinterberg said: "Thank you to the audience at the London Film Festival for bringing this award to us. We are very proud to receive this from a British audience; it’s a great honour. We are so sad that we can’t be there."

The movie, also starring Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Other winners from the reimagined London Film Festival, which was a mix of virtual and physical screenings and events this year, include Benjamin Ree's The Painter & the Thief, which was named Best Documentary, Tommy Gillard's Shuttlecock, which won the Short Film prize, and first-time filmmaker Cathy Brady, who took home the IWC Schaffhausen Bursary Award, which is presented to "an outstanding first or second time U.K. writer, director, or writer/director presenting work at the BFI London Film Festival". Her film Wildfire premiered at the festival on 10 October.

The London Film Festival came to a close on Sunday.