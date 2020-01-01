NEWS Kim Kardashian feared sister Kourtney would find her dead body after Paris robbery Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian couldn't stop worrying about how her sister Kourtney would be "traumatised for life" by finding her dead body in their Paris hotel room as she was robbed in the French capital in 2016.



The sisters had been staying in the city for Paris Fashion Week, with Kourtney deciding to go out clubbing with a friend one evening as Kim opted to stay in the hotel room. Kourtney took the siblings' security guard with her, and at around 3am Kim heard someone "stomping up the stairs", and felt "immediate panic" when she realised it wasn't her sister returning home.



Recalling the terrifying incident on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Kim admitted that she tried to call 911 but didn't know what the number was in Paris. After the robbers broke into her room, took her phone and asked for "the ring", Kim was grabbed by one of them, and thought she was going to be sexually assaulted.



“I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,’” Kim said, as she started to cry. “So, I did and then - I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before - and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes."



Admitting she was most concerned about how Kourtney would cope if she got killed in the robbery, Kim added: "I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatised for the rest of her life."



Luckily, Kim emerged from the incident unscathed, and told host Letterman that she remains thankful to this day that it was her targeted in the robbery rather than one of her sisters.



“Besides that little cry session, I’m totally fine," she smiled. "I really am. I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call. I’m like, 'Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f**ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.'"



Elsewhere in the interview, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Kim talks about working with U.S. President Donald Trump, discovering her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner was transgender and how she makes more money from Instagram than a whole season of her family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.