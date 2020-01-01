Julie Walters blames 'stress' of acting for cancer battle

Julie Walters is relieved her 2018 bowel cancer diagnosis slowed down her "stressful" acting career.

The 70-year-old has starred in movies including Harry Potter, Mamma Mia! and, most recently, The Secret Garden in a career spanning 45 years, but she tells The Times newspaper that she thinks working so much and the stress that came with it contributed to her cancer diagnosis.

“I have to be totally in it. Everything has to be just so. It’s very stressful. You’re immediately above the parapet. You’re being judged. It’s a stressful job and I don’t sleep when I’m working. It’s not good for me,” Julie says, insisting she “never says never” about quitting acting for good. “Unless it’s another Mamma Mia!”

And now, two years on from her cancer news, and after undergoing chemotherapy and surgery and subsequently being declared cancer-free, she's keen to slow down her work.

“I had a weird reaction to it,” she recalls of her diagnosis. “Part of me was going, ‘Oh my God! I’ve got cancer! Oh my God!’ And I’m dealing with the shock of that, and it’s all systems go to have it treated. But there was also an element of going, ‘I don’t have to do any more work. I can actually get off this treadmill'.

"Cancer trumps everything. So there was a huge relief in it, which is strange. But I needed something to stop me.”

The Paddington star goes on to reflect that, “it was a feeling that, ‘I’m in my sixties and these parts are coming in, so I should do it.’ It was almost as if somewhere you know that you’re going to be stopped. I must do it before I can’t.

"Whereas now I think, ‘Oh, gosh, I don’t need that.’ And my husband constantly says, ‘You don’t need to do that.’ And so I don’t. And I think once you get something like cancer, something has to change. Otherwise you’re just going to get it again.”