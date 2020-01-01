Hailey Bieber shows devotion to husband Justin with new tattoo

Hailey Bieber has marked her devotion to husband Justin Bieber with a new tattoo on her ring finger.

The model added to her inking collection with an etching of her other half's first initial and a star symbol on her left hand, with celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K sharing a snap of the design on his Instagram page.

Hailey also had another tattoo - the word "beleza", which means "beauty" in Portuguese - inked on the side of her neck.

Sharing pictures of both, Mr. K wrote: "J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese. It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo."

Hailey's decision to have two new tattoos comes after she and Justin celebrated a year since their second 2019 wedding ceremony with a series of sweet social media posts last month.

Holy hitmaker Justin shared a black-and-white photo of himself and the supermodel kissing during their nuptials, writing: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!

"You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

He continued: "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

Hailey also marked the milestone, sharing black-and-white snaps of her and Justin kissing, posing together and exchanging rings. She also shared a photo of herself walking down the aisle.

"One year ago we had the best wedding," she captioned her post. "Wish I could live this day over and over."