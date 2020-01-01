Michael B. Jordan building 'Black superhero universe' at Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan revealed his plans to build a Black "superhero universe" at Warner Bros.

It was announced that the 33-year-old would be serving as producer on the upcoming DC Comics' movie Static Shock, and he discussed details of his ambition to create a similar multi-movie extravaganza to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

He will be producing via his Outlier Society company, alongside Reginald Hudlin, for a project that he said would be "committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms."

The movie was first revealed during the hugely successful DC FanDome event back in August, and while neither a director or writer has yet to be attached to the blockbuster, Jordan's involvement has attracted interest as it goes into active development at Warner Bros.

Static Shock made his debut in 1993, in a comic from the now-defunct Milestone Comics, which was founded by Black writers and artists, and was published through DC.

The superhero story follows teenager Virgil Hawkins, who transforms into the titular character when he gains electromagnetic powers after being exposed to a strange gas.

Milestone is now being relaunched, with Hudlin at the helm, and a new Static Shock digital comic is being launched in February next year.

Jordan is no stranger to big budget superhero movies, as he starred as villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel's 2018 movie Black Panther, and also appeared as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the Fantastic Four reboot in 2015.