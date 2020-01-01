NEWS Adam Sandler: 'Hit movies make me walk differently' Newsdesk Share with :





Adam Sandler “walks differently” when he knows he's made a hit movie.



The comic star has appeared in a long list of successful films including Punch-Drunk Love, The Waterboy and The Wedding Singer and this experience allows him to predict when his next success is coming.



“I just got it. You get a feeling. When I have a hit coming, I walk differently,” he said during an interview for The Dan Patrick Show. “The bones feel better, I hear better, I react better to like ‘Hey, Sandman’ on the street. I’ll go, ‘Hey, what’s up.’”



Adam’s latest release is the Netflix offering Hubie Halloween, in which he plays Hubie Dubois who is the laughing stock of his hometown Salem, and he is confident the comedy horror will do well.



“When I got something coming out that’s not going to do well, the bones feel dead, there’s no hop, I’m flat-footed, I hear, ‘Hey, Sandman,’ and I do this (mimics a don’t talk to me motion) ‘No, no.’ You know?” he explained. “(Hubie Halloween)’s a hit.”



In Hubie Halloween, spooky things begin happening in Salem and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween for all the town’s residents.



The film also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta and his regular collaborator Rob Schneider, among other big names.



Meanwhile, a real-life news anchor who made a brief cameo in the movie has revealed she lost her job because shooting the scenes meant she had violated her work contract.



"Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween. In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me,” Alaina Pinto shared on Twitter. "I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."