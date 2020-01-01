NEWS George Michael searched former EastEnders star Martin Kemp’s house for soap spoilers Newsdesk Share with :





EastEnders super-fan George Michael used to scour Martin Kemp’s home for scripts to try to find out what was going to happen on the soap.



The late Faith hitmaker was a huge fan of the British show and helped Spandau Ballet star Martin land his role as gangster Steve Owen by asking actress Michelle Collins to arrange a meeting with the producer.



In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper's weekend magazine, Martin and his wife Shirlie - who found fame in the 1980s with George in Wham! - revealed the superstar went to great lengths to try to find out what was going to happen in future episodes.



"George was a massive EastEnders fan," Shirlie shared. "He was obsessed. He would come round to the house and open drawers, snooping about in all the rooms. He’d say, 'I'm just checking to see if Martin’s left any scripts lying around'."



Martin left the show in 2002 after just over three years onscreen but before he quit he paid a secret tribute to his pal after the singer gave him a blue jumper and asked him to wear it on the soap.



"He said it was his way of getting a walk-on part," revealed Martin. "I didn’t mention it to anyone, but I wore it in a scene (under a tracksuit) and George was delighted."



George, who passed away in 2016, was a close family friend to the pair and was even godfather to the couple’s children Roman and Harley.