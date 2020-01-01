Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The 70-year-old actor announced the news on Twitter on Monday night, while trying to make light of his health issues and encouraging American fans and followers to vote in the upcoming general election.

"As the Dude would say... New s**t has come to light," he wrote, referring to his beloved character from cult movie The Big Lebowski.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," Bridges revealed.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he went on.

He added: "I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."

Supporters were quick to express well wishes for the Oscar winner.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery,” FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP said in a statement.

“And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”