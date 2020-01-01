NEWS Tiffany Haddish puts Marlon Wayans on the spot over missed auditions Newsdesk Share with :





Marlon Wayans was put on the spot by Tiffany Haddish during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, when she quizzed him about not putting her in his films.



The Girls Trip star, who was guest hosting the programme, had Wayans squirming in his seat when she took him to task over all the auditions she had missed out on.



Marlon admitted Haddish, who he has known since she was a teenager, was too outrageous for his films, explaining: "Me and my family always say you’re funny... you were always funny, but you was always on 10 (sic)."

He explained: "Sometimes you just be, like, inappropriate (sic). It’s like a love scene, but you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart. It's, like, 'No, Tiffany. It’s not for this scene...' Maturation hit you."



During their chat, Marlon also revealed that his old pal has given his niece a role in a new comedy production.



"I'm so proud of you but I'm happy that you actually employed my niece, so I don't have to," he joked, adding: "I got too many to take care of."