NEWS Johnny Flynn shies away from David Bowie level fame Newsdesk Share with :





Johnny Flynn has proclaimed that life in the limelight is not for him after playing David Bowie in a new biopic, Stardust.



The musician and actor shared that he prefered more intimate audiences in a recent interview with the Guardian.

“I’ve been on tour with really big bands like Mumford & Sons, and seen how much crap they have to deal with," the 37-year-old recounted.



"I still really love and cherish playing to 100 people in a room and hearing everybody breathing, though obviously it’s not happening right now,” he continued.



Admitting he is "very shy" and gets "quite overwhelmed" Flynn revealed that in the past he has even declined film roles to avoid promotional appearances on chat shows.



“I’ve turned things down in the past on the premise that when the film comes out I’ll have to go on (a chat show) and I can’t do it! I’ve got over that a little bit, but I’ve been very wary of that type of notoriety,” he mulled.



Elsewhere in the interview, Flynn indicated he was taking a cautious approach to the release of Gabriel Range directed Stardust, which does not contain any songs by Bowie as filmmakers could not secure the rights to the late rocker's music.



"We’re potentially going to get a lot of flak from the Bowie army”, he anticipated.



Stardust will premiere at the Raindance Film Festival on October 28.