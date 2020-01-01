NEWS Amber Riley raging after racist Trump supporter spits on her car Newsdesk Share with :





Former Glee star Amber Riley was left reeling after a Donald Trump supporter spat on her car.



The actress says she was trying to park when an "older white man", wearing a cap supporting the president, jumped out in front of her and attacked her for being a black woman behind the wheel of a car.



"What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my f**king car," Amber raged on her Instagram Story.



"(He took) his Trump hat off, used it as some kind of badge telling me I needed to stop, pointing at the Trump supporter part of his hat… when I was like 'whatever, move along'… this motherf**ker spit on my car (sic). In 2020, he saw a black woman, decided he was going to try and punk me, and the motherf**ker decided to spit on my car."



Amber was rendered speechless by the shocking incident and admitted she is tired of being "nice" about racism.

"I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault, this is not a game," she fumed. "I’m done being nice. I don’t care who you guys support, I care about the way that you’re trying to make people feel. I care about attacking people, I care about trying to make people feel less than.



"I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself, and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself."