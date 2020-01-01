Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58

Robert Redford's filmmaker son James has lost his battle with liver cancer at the age of 58.

James Redford's widow, Kyle, announced the sad news on Twitter, revealing her husband passed away on Friday at his home in Marin County, California.

"We're heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many," she wrote. "He will be deeply missed.

"As his wife of 32 (years), I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done (without) them over the past 2 (years)."

Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband's liver disease had returned two years ago and the bile duct cancer in his liver was discovered in November last year, while he was waiting for a transplant.

Hollywood icon Robert, 84, has asked for privacy so he can grieve the loss of his son.

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father," Robert's publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement. “His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.

"Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

James was revered for his documentaries, including The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia and 2020's Playing for Keeps, which explored the health benefits of play time for children and adults.

The filmmaker had battled liver disease for more than 30 years before he had a liver transplant, charting his journey in the HBO documentary The Kindness of Strangers in 1999.