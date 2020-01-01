NEWS Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for Twilight just before she discovered she was pregnant Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for a role in vampire movie franchise Twilight just before discovering she was going to be a teen mother.



The 29-year-old singer and actress was just 16 when she fell pregnant with her daughter Maddie in 2007 and had to put a hold on her career.



And she reveals she had auditioned for Twilight shortly before learning she was going to have a baby.



"They (agents) had to force me (to audition)," Jamie Lynn tells Nylon. "I remember just thinking like, 'Y’all are insane. I'm not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?' But I went and read for that role."

Jamie Lynn recalls feeling nauseous as she waited to meet the casting team, and thinks she spotted another famous face in the room.



"I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick," she said. "Little did I know, I was pregnant."



Jamie Lynn hasn't revealed which part she tried out for but Twilight went on to become a worldwide blockbuster, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.



The star also revealed she was terrified about telling her parents she was going to be a teen mom.



"That was all I was thinking about: ‘These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I’m pregnant. There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself,’" she said.



Jamie Lynn now has two children after welcoming daughter Ivey in 2018 with husband Jamie Watson.