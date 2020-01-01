NEWS Rumer Willis: 'Older lover did not ask for my consent before taking my virginity' Newsdesk Share with :





Rumer Willis has opened up about her first sexual experience, revealing her older boyfriend did not ask for her consent.



The star, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was 18 when she lost her virginity and admits she was hung up at the time about not having had sex yet.



"I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it," she says in a new trailer for her Red Table Talk chat with Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow.



"I was not abused or wasn't raped... but I didn't say yes. I wasn’t gung-ho about it, but I also didn’t say no. I just let it happen."



Looking back, the 32-year-old feels her boyfriend at the time "took advantage".



"He didn’t check in. That’s where I feel like the man’s responsibility is," she sighed. "No means no, but what if you can’t say no?"