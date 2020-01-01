Tom Felton working on Harry Potter reunion to celebrate anniversary

Tom Felton is working on a Harry Potter reunion to celebrate the movie saga's upcoming anniversary.

The 33-year-old actor shot to fame when he made his debut as the Slytherin schoolboy Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone back in 2001, alongside Daniel Radcliffe as the titular wizard, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

And to mark almost two decades since the first movie premiered, Tom revealed he's been planning to reunite some of the star-studded cast members for a special virtual celebration.

"I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf," he told Entertainment Tonight, referring to James and Oliver Phelps who played Ron's older brothers Fred and George Weasley.

"Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright. It's been nice because it's the 19th year anniversary on 14 November, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration.

Tom continued: "I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."

Elsewhere in the interview, he said he was still overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for his villainous character, and joked that Draco just needed some love.

"He's great. He has so many layers, he's misunderstood, he's also a bit of a git," Tom quipped. "He needs a hug really. I think maybe people feel sorry for him, he needs a bit of affection."