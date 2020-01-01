NEWS George Clooney struggled to land movie roles after Batman & Robin flop Newsdesk Share with :





George Clooney was shunned by Hollywood and struggled to land any movie roles after starring in the comic book flop, Batman & Robin.



The actor starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alicia Silverstone, Chris O'Donnell and Uma Thurman in the 1997 blockbuster, which failed to light up the box office, and was panned by critics and fans.



In a recent interview with The Sun on the Sunday newspaper, Clooney confessed he found it hard to be taken seriously for other roles in Hollywood, and felt he was being held responsible for the performance of the movie.



And he said teaming up with director Steven Soderbergh for the 1998 crime drama Out of Sight was perfect timing, as they both needed a successful movie under their belts.



"Steven was coming off a couple of flops and I was coming off Batman & Robin and we both needed a success," Clooney explained. "Our backs were against the wall, in a way. I was still doing ER at the time and there were always these conversations about whether you can go from television to film. It was a big deal - and I was losing that argument.



"After Batman & Robin I realised I was going to be held responsible for the movie, not just for the performance. And so we waited, and when I found that movie (Out of Sight), we chased Steven down to direct it. There was a director attached and he walked away because he said I wasn't a movie actor."



Clooney starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in Out of Sight, which was nominated for two Oscars, and credited Soderbergh for "directing the hell out of" the film.