Carole Baskin identifies as bisexual

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has revealed she is bisexual.



The big cat conservationist, who is currently married to Howard Baskin, went public about her sexuality during an online interview with PinkNews on Monday. Carole explained that she has always considered herself open about her choice of partners, even though she has never had "a wife".



The 59-year-old TV star said she discovered the truth about her sexuality back in the 1980s and now feels she may have been born in the wrong body, because she was such a tomboy when she was younger.



“I've always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I've never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband,” she shared. "I think we are all one. I just don't see us being different genders or different colours."



And she insisted the sexuality of her gay rival Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for animal abuse and for hiring a hitman to kill Carole, has nothing to do with what she thinks about him.



"It's not a matter of what your sexual preferences are; this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life...,” Carole said. “He's an embarrassment to the human community."