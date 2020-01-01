Jada Pinkett Smith's mother 'had non-consensual sex' with husband

Jada Pinkett Smith was left stunned on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk when her mother alleged she'd had non-consensual sex with her husband, Jada's dad Robsol Pinkett Jr.

Jada was talking to her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for the episode, as they discussed sex and consent. And during the conversation, Jada learned from her mum that there were times in her own parents' sex life where consent was not sought.

“So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual,” Jada asked her mum, to which Adrienne replied: "I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually. So that’s really gray.”

“You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father,” Jada clarified, before Adrienne confirmed the tale again.

Adrienne was in high school when she fell pregnant with Jada with boyfriend Robsol. The pair married but divorced after several months - with Adrienne previously speaking about the abuse she endured during the relationship in a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk.