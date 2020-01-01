Kris Jenner blames social media for end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner has blamed social media for the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

It was announced earlier this year that the E! reality show would be concluding after its 20th season in 2021. And speaking to WWD's Beauty Inc. special issue, Kris said the rise in popularity of other mediums meant their show was obsolete.

"When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” she explained. "The world has changed. Now there are so many (media options)… the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time.

“Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out.”

Kris' comments come just hours after Kim Kardashian admitted she can make more money in one post on Instagram than an entire season of the family's reality TV show, which made household names of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan.

Kris also hinted at the possibility of launching her own brand during the WWD chat.

“I think I’m a bit busy right now,” the momager, who looks after her kids' careers, said. “I’ve always dreamed of having my own brand, so we’ll see. I’m going to keep it to myself.”