Jamie Lynn Spears: 'Zoey 101 didn't end because I fell pregnant at 16'

Jamie Lynn Spears has shared that she wishes she had social media when she fell pregnant at 16, because then she could have cleared up all the rumours about her show Zoey 101 with one tweet.



Instead, the actress and singer had to live with the fact that fans thought the show was ending because she was about to become a teen mum.



"In today’s world, immediately I’d have my social media to post something, and it’d be cleared up," Spears told Nylon.



"But even today, people still have their thoughts about it," she went on.



Explaining: "I didn’t become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped, or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet," Spears remarked that there was confusion over whether to even screen the show's final episodes.



"I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, 'Do we air these episodes?' But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done," she clarified.



Spears is now championing a Zoey 101 revamp and suggests her 12-year-old daughter, Maddie, should be part of the show.