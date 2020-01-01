NEWS Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets Newsdesk Share with :





Katherine Schwarzenegger has come to the defence of her husband, Chris Pratt, after a mean tweet initiative bumped him from a list of the top 'Chrises' in Hollywood.



Filmmaker Amy Berg posted images of Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth and added the caption: "One has to go."



Followers jumped on the challenge, Pratt landed the most votes, and so Berg replaced his headshot with one of Irishman Chris O'Dowd, adding: "I feel like this is harder."



Pratt's wife didn't find the tweets amusing at all and she has responded to an E! News Instagram post about the Hollywood Chris ranking, stating: "Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways."



Schwarzenegger went on: "Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."



Pratt's Avengers castmate Robert Downey, Jr. also weighed in on Berg's mean-spirited tweets, stating: "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."



His Instagram post continued: "If you take issue with Chris... I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."