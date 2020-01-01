Everybody Loves Raymond cast to reunite for benefit in honour of late star Peter Boyle

The cast of much loved TV comedy Everybody Loves Raymond is reuniting to raise funds for research into myeloma, the cancer that cost she show's star Peter Boyle his life.

Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, and Brad Garrett will join forces for the virtual benefit, marking their first get together since the show ended in 2005.

Executive producer Phil Rosenthal will also participate in the 90-minute event, which will include table reads of scenes from the beloved sitcom.

The showcase will benefit the Peter Boyle Research Fund of The International Myeloma Foundation. Boyle died in 2006 aged 71 after battling the cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow.

The stars will also be without former Boyle's TV wife, Doris Roberts, who passed away in 2016.

A portion of the funds raised will also benefit the International Myeloma Foundation’s Black Swan Research Initiative.

During the show's nine-year run, Everybody Loves Raymond, which centred around Ray playing the titular character, won a total of 15 Emmy Awards.

The reunion is set for Friday at 9pm ET.