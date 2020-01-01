Kristen Stewart’s festive romcom skips cinemas for Hulu release

Kristen Stewart’s festive romantic comedy Happiest Season will skip cinemas and premiere on Hulu in November.

Plans for a big screen release were scrapped as cinemas continue to close in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Hulu acquiring the U.S rights.

In the holiday movie, directed by Clea DuVall, Stewart plays a character called Abby who is planning to propose to her girlfriend Harper at her annual family Christmas dinner – until she realises her lover’s conservative family don’t know Harper is gay.

Happiest Season will premiere on Hulu on 25 November, the same date the film was slated for a theatrical release.

“This holiday season — more than any other — we could all use a little happiness. It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea’s marvellous and fresh holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees,” Nicole Brown, President of TriStar Pictures, said. “We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do.”

Mackenzie Davis plays Harper, with Alison Brie, Mary Holland, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen also starring.

DuVall co-wrote the holiday film alongside Holland.

The movie was co-financed by Sony Pictures and eOne, and they retain distribution rights outside the U.S., which will be agreed at a later date.