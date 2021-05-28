NEWS Fast & Furious saga to end after two more movies Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Lin is reportedly set to helm the final two movies in the Fast & Furious saga.



The filmmaker, who has directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and upcoming ninth Fast & Furious films, will return to direct the final two instalments in the billion-dollar franchise, according to Deadline.



Lin is currently in post-production on F9, which sees Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel reprise their roles.



Editors at Deadline confirmed that work has just begun to plan out the final two movies, and could see the return of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.



Diesel is set to serve as producer on the 10th and 11th Fast & Furious movies, alongside Jeff Kirschenbaum, Lin, Neal Moritz, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.



The franchise began in 2001 with the release of The Fast and the Furious, which starred Diesel, Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker. He reprised his role as Brian O'Conner in the saga until his tragic death in 2013.



Eight more films followed, and will come to an end after almost two decades in cinemas, and more than $1 billion at the global box office, however there are reportedly spin-off movies based on Fast & Furious characters in development at Universal Pictures.



F9 was due to be released in May, however in light of the global Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed until 28 May 2021.