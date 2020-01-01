Jamie Foxx signs up for vampire comedy Day Shift

Jamie Foxx has signed up to play a vampire hunter in new Netflix comedy, Day Shift.

The Oscar-winning actor will also serve as executive producer on the flick, which will be helmed by JJ Perry in his directorial debut, and written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten.

In the movie, Foxx's hard-working character is a pool cleaner by day, and keeps his secret life as a vampire hunter secret from his loved ones, including his eight-year-old daughter.

Chad Stahelski, who worked on the John Wick franchise with script writer Hatten, is also onboard as producer, while Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

Filmmaker Perry previously worked as a second unit director and stunt co-ordinator on blockbusters such as the Fast & Furious movies F9 and The Fate of the Furious, and the John Wick saga.

Tice's screenplay was discovered in 2017, when he won the Slamdance Writing Competition Grand Prize, and Perry was attached to direct shortly afterwards.

Producer Stahelski said of the first-time filmmaker: “I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

It's been a busy year for Foxx, who recently starred in Netflix's superhero movie Project Power, and lends his voice to the jazz teacher protagonist Joe Gardener in Pixar's Soul, which is set to be released on Disney+ in December.