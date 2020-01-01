Letitia Wright: 'I won't think about Black Panther 2 while I'm still mourning Chadwick'

Letitia Wright won’t think about a Black Panther sequel while she’s still mourning the death of her "brother" Chadwick Boseman.

The American actor became a global superstar after landing the genre-defining role of T'Challa / Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel movie, with Letitia starring as his younger sister Shuri.

Tragically Chadwick passed away in August at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, leaving fans wondering what will become of the film franchise. Many have called for Disney to appoint Letitia in the role, rather than recast it, but the Guyanese-British star isn’t interested in talking about it right now.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," the actress told Porter magazine, revealing she's not even sure there is a Black Panther franchise without Chadwick.

"The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

She hints that she could pursue a music career though. The 26-year-old is a talented rapper, as well as actress, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been encouraging her to think about releasing her material.

“He texted me a couple of months ago, ‘Tish, man, the streets need that mixtape’,” Letitia shared.