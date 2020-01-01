Matthew McConaughey turned down $14.5 million deal to star in another romcom

Matthew McConaughey turned down a $14.5 million (£11 million) offer to star in another romantic comedy, after deciding he wanted his career to go in a different direction.

The 50-year-old actor made a name for himself as a Hollywood heartthrob after starring in soppy movies such as The Wedding Planner and How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.

In his new memoir Greenlights, Matthew opens up about the reputation he built for himself, and explains why he decided to leave those kinds of films behind.

"The romantic comedies remained my only consistent box office hits, which made them my only consistent incoming offers,” he wrote. “For me personally, I enjoyed being able to give people a ninety-minute breezy romantic getaway from the stress of their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the boy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get her. I had taken the baton from Hugh Grant, and I ran with it.”

Continuing to add he "enjoyed making romantic comedies, and their paychecks rented the houses on the beach I ran shirtless on,” Matthew then revealed he turned down a seven-figure deal to star in a 2010 romcom.

While he didn't disclose the movie itself, he said: "I declined the offer. If I couldn’t do what I wanted, I wasn’t going to do what I didn’t, no matter the price."

Since leaving the genre behind, Matthew has gone on to star in critically acclaimed films such as Mud, Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club - for which he won an Oscar.