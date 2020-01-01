NEWS Sarah Hyland staged mock summer wedding at winery Newsdesk Share with :





Sarah Hyland has celebrated the day she was supposed to get married by posing for fake wedding photos.



The actress and her fiance Wells Adams were forced to postpone their 20 August ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they still marked the wedding date with a day out with friends.



The gang took off to a California winery and Sarah decided to make it special by wearing a white dress and a veil for the low-key party.



"It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends - all of us got tested - our family, our best man, maid of honour," she told The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



The Modern Family star went on: "I brought a white dress and a veil I got on (crafting website) Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun."



Sarah and radio presenter Wells announced they were postponing their wedding in July, with the bride-to-be insisting at the time that there were "more important" things happening in the world: "We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there, but we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now," she declared.



Sarah added that she wanted to help spread information to: "wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."