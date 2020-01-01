NEWS Reese Witherspoon and family in mourning after death of beloved dog Pepper Newsdesk Share with :





Reese Witherspoon and her family are in mourning after "aggressive cancer" claimed the life of their beloved dog Pepper.



The Legally Blonde star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of snaps of the French bulldog as she announced her tragic passing.



“Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member," Reese wrote.



"I am so heartbroken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," she mourned.



"Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."



Reese's 21-year-old daughter Ava also posted on Instagram as she revealed Pepper had been battling an "aggressive cancer".



“Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now,” Ava reported, recounting: “Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her.”



Ava continued to credit Pepper for helping her get through "so many tough times", and added that she will forever be grateful for their bond.



"As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain," she concluded.



"Love you forever, miss Peps."