Naomie Harris left 'petrified' by stalker ordeal

Naomie Harris was left "petrified" after an obsessed stalker menaced her in her London home.



Prosecutors detailed how the James Bond actress was bombarded by "highly sexual" love letters by Ovisyonairo Li at a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, according to the Evening Standard.



Lawyer Philip McGhee told the presiding judge that Li turned up at her house in February while she was on the phone to a friend and, "whispered in a terrified tone that the man who had been stalking her was at the front door".



The stalker, also tried to reach Harris through her mother Carmen, booking Reiki sessions with the aim of meeting her daughter.





He expressed the hope he would meet her on 11 November 2019 and that it would "become their anniversary" and penned her love letters before turning up at her house in February after sending her the messages.



According to McGhee, when Harris realised Li was outside, "she was incredibly scared and shocked," and, "was absolutely petrified, she says she felt out of breath and felt the blood rush from her."



It was also outlined that since the ordeal Harris has changed the locks to her home, fitted a new security system and tells taxi drivers to wait until she has reached her front door before leaving.



Li admitted two stalking charges related to his actions and apologised to the Skyfall star in a letter to the court that stated he is "ashamed of his actions". He is to be sentenced on Friday.