NEWS Wendell Pierce to play B.B. King in The Thrill is On





Wendell Pierce has successfully revived his dream to portray blues legend B.B. King in a biopic titled The Thrill is On.



The Wire star announced the news to his Twitter followers on Monday, declaring that the pre-production had finally commenced on the film after a long period of uncertainty due to legal complications.



"We are official," Pierce shared, posting a picture of himself alongside the iconic musician.



"Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great BB King," he went on, adding: "Humbled."



Additionally, Pierce revealed that creating the movie would fulfil a vow he made to King in the guitarist's final days.



"I promised BB King before he died, I will honor him and his creative genius. An American Icon," Peirce wrote.

According to Rolling Stone, The Thrill is Gone was first announced in 2011 but hit a snag in 2012 when filmmakers received a cease-and-desist letter allegedly sent on behalf of King, claiming the film and its website violated his trademarks and publicity rights. Previously, the movie was set to centre around King’s friendship with a younger musician, Michael Zanetis. Almost Famous star Patrick Fugit was attached to portray Zanetis at the time, but no longer appears to be attached to the project.