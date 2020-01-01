NEWS Neve Campbell enticed back to 'Scream' movie after directors letter Newsdesk Share with :





Neve Campbell was persuaded to return for a fifth 'Scream' movie after the directors wrote her a letter.



'Ready or Not' filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are rebooting the late Wes Craven's slasher franchise and the 47-year-old actress is returning as Sidney Prescott.



Neve has admitted she was against the idea of doing another instalment because it would be "too difficult" without late filmmaker Wes at the helm.



Speaking to fellow horror actress Jamie Lee Curtis for Variety's 'House of Horror' virtual discussion, Neve admitted to the 'Halloween' star: “I had been really apprehensive about doing another one.



“People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it’d be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family.”



That was until the directors penned her letter explaining that they got into making movies solely because of Wes and want to "honour" his legacy.



She added: “They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films.

“They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honour it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honour his legacy.”



The 'Skyscraper' star explained that their note “meant a lot to me. Then I went and watched one their films and it’s brilliant and in keeping in tone. So I thought, ‘You know what, I can do this.’ I think this could be a lot of fun and a good idea. These are people who are doing it for the love of these films. So that meant something.”