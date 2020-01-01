NEWS Girlfriend blackmailed Matthew McConaughey into losing his virginity Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey says he was "blackmailed" into losing his virginity at 15 and molested at the age of 18.



The actor opens up about his first sexual encounters in his new book, Greenlights, revealing he was afraid of upsetting God by having pre-marital sex.



"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was fifteen," the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club star writes. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case."



He also alleges he was “knocked unconscious” by a man and "molested" in the back of a van when he was 18 but insists that he never let the encounters change his outlook on life.



"I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy," he adds.



This is the first time Matthew has spoken publicly about the incidents, but he has previously shown support for sexual assault charities. In 2006, the star got involved in the University of Texas Rape Elimination Program by helping to shuttle students home after dark.



The 50-year-old star says he has “earned a few scars” during his lifetime, and although he has achieved worldwide fame through acting, Matthew insists having a happy home life was always his ultimate goal.



“The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father,” he writes in the book, which was released on Tuesday.

Matthew is married to Camila Alves and they have three children together.