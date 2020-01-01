Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 gets release date

Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3 has been given a new release date.

The follow-up to the 2001 comedy and its 2003 sequel was finally confirmed in 2018, with the Oscar-winning actress set to reprise her role as the plucky Elle Woods.

And while the script has been in development for almost two years, movie bosses at MGM Studios have revealed that the third Legally Blonde will hit cinemas in 2022.

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case," the Twitter post read, which was accompanied by a GIF of Elle Woods.

The news was announced on the same day that Reese reunited with her Legally Blonde co-stars, including Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor and Luke Wilson, to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the hit comedy and raise money for the World Central Kitchen.

The cast fondly recalled their days shooting the movie, and an emotional Reese made a touching speech at the end of the reunion, as she thanked her co-stars for helping her create wonderful memories.

"I can't tell you what it means to me to see your faces. This was my college. This is where I went to college. I didn't finish college but I finished Legally Blonde," the 44-year-old wept. "We all worked together and made this movie together that has inspired so many young people.

"It's just such a gift. Every time people come up to me and tell me they love this movie, I give it all to you, I share it all with you all.”